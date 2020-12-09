You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Keppel Bay Tower bags Green Mark Platinum (Zero Energy) certification

Wed, Dec 09, 2020 - 9:01 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

Keppel Bay Tower, where Keppel Corp is headquartered - KEPPEL.jpg
Technologies piloted at Keppel Bay Tower, where Keppel Corp is headquartered, included a high-efficiency air distribution system and an intelligent building-control system.
PHOTO: KEPPEL

SINGAPORE'S Building and Construction Authority (BCA) has certified Keppel Bay Tower as a Green Mark Platinum (Zero Energy) building.

It is the first commercial property in the country to receive this accolade, said BCA and Keppel Land in a joint statement on Wednesday.

A Green Mark Platinum (Zero Energy) building must achieve a low energy use index (EUI) of less than 115 kilowatt hours per square metre per year. All its energy consumption, including plug load, should also be supplied from renewable sources, both on-site and off-site.

Situated along Harbourfront Avenue, Keppel Bay Tower is owned and operated by Keppel Land, the property arm of Keppel Corp.

In 2018, BCA awarded Keppel Land a grant under the Green Buildings Innovation Cluster programme to implement new and emerging energy-efficient technologies at the tower.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Technologies piloted included a high-efficiency air distribution system, an innovative cooling tower water management system, integrated sensor technology to optimise fresh air intake, smart LED lighting and an intelligent building-control system.

By February 2020, the building's EUI or annualised energy consumption was reduced by 22.3 per cent. Some of the technologies are being replicated to the rest of Keppel Bay Tower following the pilot.

Solar photovoltaic (PV) panels spanning more than 400 square metres will also be installed on the roof of the 18-storey building and its six-storey podium block. This installation will generate an energy yield of about 100,000 kilowatt hours per year.

After these initiatives are completed, Keppel Bay Tower's annualised energy consumption will be down by over 30 per cent from its 2017 Green Mark Platinum level, and almost half of levels at typical office buildings in Singapore.

The remaining energy use will be offset with the purchase of renewable energy certificates, generated from PV panels at Keppel Offshore & Marine's yards in Singapore.

BCA chief executive officer (CEO) Kelvin Wong noted that the certification marks a milestone in Singapore's green-building journey and demonstrates how research and innovation can make zero-energy, high-rise commercial buildings a reality.

"I believe this is just the first of many more to come, and I look forward to upcoming contributions from across the built-environment value chain to realise our collective goal of a greener and more sustainable Singapore," said Mr Wong.

Keppel Land CEO Tan Swee Yiow said the company has been leveraging technological innovations to enhance the environmental performance of its buildings.

"We hope that this will pave the way for more zero-energy commercial buildings in the years to come," Mr Tan added.

Shares of Keppel Corp rose S$0.01 or 0.2 per cent to close at S$5.24 on Tuesday.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 9, 2020 08:57 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel Infra Trust, SIA, SATS, Geo Energy, Hatten Land

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Wednesday:

Dec 9, 2020 08:48 AM
Real Estate

Blackstone, Brookfield seek yield with bet on India office Reits

[NEW YORK] Some of the world's biggest investors are snapping up office space in India with plans to turn them into...

Dec 9, 2020 08:40 AM
Energy & Commodities

Quarter of forecast LNG supply needed by 2040 to meet 2°C global warming limit: Wood Mackenzie

[LONDON] Only a quarter of forecast new liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply will be needed to meet demand by 2040...

Dec 9, 2020 08:30 AM
Garage

GIC-backed DoorDash doubles valuation to raise US$3.4b in US listing: source

[NEW YORK] DoorDash on Tuesday sold shares in its initial public offering (IPO) at US$102 apiece, above its upwardly...

Dec 9, 2020 08:30 AM
Real Estate

AirTrunk opens its first Singapore data centre

AIRTRUNK on Wednesday opened its first Singapore data centre - located on 1.5 hectares of land in Loyang due to its...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

MAS awards qualifying full bank licence to China Construction Bank

Some DBS users, GrabFood riders hit by glitches in their apps

Construction firms worry about margins as cost of labour rises

Stocks to watch: DBS, OCBC, UOB, Singtel, SIA, Sabana Reit

Broker's take: DBS says Medtecs a 'buy' on high margins even after pandemic

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for