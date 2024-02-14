Keppel to build 43 MWp solar PV system at Changi Airport

Megan Cheah

Published Wed, Feb 14, 2024 · 6:29 pm
When completed in early 2025, the solar PV system will have a combined generation capacity of 43 MWp, of which 38 MWp will be installed on rooftops.
PHOTO: KEPPEL

Keppel

KEPPEL has been appointed to design, build and operate a solar photovoltaic (PV) system on the rooftops of Changi Airport’s terminals, terminal auxiliary structures, airfield and cargo buildings for 25 years, the asset manager announced on Wednesday (Feb 14).

In a joint release with Changi Airport Group, the group announced that the system will have a combined generation capacity of 43 megawatt-peak (MWp), of which 38 MWp will be installed on rooftops.

This makes it the largest single-site rooftop solar PV system in Singapore, said the group.

The remaining 5 MWp of solar-generation capacity will come from a solar PV system installed at a 40,000 sq m turf area within Changi Airport’s airfield, outside of aircraft operational areas.

The system is slated to be completed in early 2025.

The release stated that the rooftop and airfield solar PV systems are expected to generate enough solar energy to power more than 10,000 four-room Housing Board flats annually.

CAG expects the system to reduce its carbon emissions by around 20,000 tonnes per year, which translates to about 10 per cent of its 2019 consumption.

Keppel said the completed PV system will be integrated with the company’s operations centre within the Keppel Infrastructure@Changi building, to remotely monitor real-time solar-generation metrics and run advanced fault detecting and maintenance diagnostics.

CAG’s executive vice-president of engineering and development, Koh Ming Sue, said the airport operator has also appointed another partner, SolarGy, to install a 640 kilowatt-peak rooftop solar PV on its airport maintenance and storage centre, that will cut the facility’s emissions by 50 per cent.

Lim Yong Wei, Keppel’s general manager for its energy-as-a-service infrastructure division, said: “When completed, this 43 MWp landmark solar project will contribute significantly to making the Changi air hub greener and testament to Keppel’s capabilities and innovation.”

The announcement is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets per share or earnings per share of Keppel for the current financial year, said the group.

Keppel shares closed at S$7.17 on Wednesday, up S$0.02 or 0.3 per cent, before the announcement.

