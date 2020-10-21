You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Keppel Capital gets first closing of US$295m for Alpha Asia Macro Trends Fund IV

Wed, Oct 21, 2020 - 10:32 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

KEPPEL Corp's asset management arm Keppel Capital on Wednesday said it has launched the Alpha Asia Macro Trends Fund IV (AAMTF IV) with a target fund size of US$1 billion and achieved its first closing of US$295 million, including co-investment.

According to Keppel, the fund has seen strong support from investors from the insurance, endowment and pension segments, the majority of whom are from Alpha Investment Partners' existing investor base. Alpha Investment Partners is Keppel Capital's private fund management arm.

Based on the target fund size of US$1 billion, when fully leveraged and invested, AAMTF IV is expected to have assets under management of up to US$2.5 billion, Keppel said in a press statement.

AAMTF IV is the fourth value-add pan-Asian fund in Alpha's flagship Alpha Asia Macro Trends series. Launched in 2007, the series focuses on mega trends underpinning long-term growth, which include urbanisation, growing middle class and connected cities, Keppel noted.

Similar to its predecessor funds, AAMTF IV seeks to invest in multi-asset classes across key gateway cities in the Asia-Pacific region, including Singapore, Beijing, Shanghai, Tokyo, Seoul, Hong Kong, Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

SEE ALSO

Seven linked to Keppel FELS charged with bribery-related offences

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The target asset classes comprise offices, business parks, logistic facilities, retail and accommodation assets.

Alvin Mah, chief executive officer of Alpha Investment Partners, said: "In the current market conditions, we are monitoring developments for potential dislocations where stress is being observed, which create opportunities for investments with good growth potential."

The first closing of AAMTF IV is not expected to have any material impact on the earnings per share and net tangible asset per share of Keppel Corp for the current financial year.

Keppel Corp shares were trading at S$4.56 as at 10.17am on Wednesday, up S$0.01 or 0.2 per cent.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 21, 2020 10:30 AM
Transport

Wizz Air CEO expects smaller airline industry after pandemic

[LONDON] The world will have a smaller airline industry as a result of the coronavirus crisis with many privately...

Oct 21, 2020 10:17 AM
Government & Economy

Bank of Japan must act swiftly if pandemic delays Japan's recovery: Sakurai

[TOKYO] Bank of Japan board member Makoto Sakurai said on Wednesday the central bank must take "swift and...

Oct 21, 2020 10:02 AM
Real Estate

JC Penney rushes to finalise sale to lender, landlord group

[NEW YORK] JC Penney has formalised a planned sale to its bankruptcy lenders and biggest landlords, but must first...

Oct 21, 2020 09:53 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks rise at open, tracking modest gains on Wall Street; STI up 0.3%

SINGAPORE shares opened slightly higher on Wednesday after US markets saw modest gains amid renewed hopes for a...

Oct 21, 2020 09:53 AM
Companies & Markets

CDLHT sells Brisbane hotel at slight premium, exiting market as challenges loom

CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) is selling its 4.5-star hotel Novotel Brisbane in Australia for S$67.9 million (S$66....

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singaporeans who travelled overseas on or after March 27 can now tap government subsidies, insurance in case of infection

Consortium to build plant-based protein facility in Singapore

Local construction firms 'still playing second fiddle to foreign ones'

Jurong Innovation District has S$420m new investments

The Pines members unswayed by offer for Laguna club membership

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for