Keppel Capital Holdings launches new infrastructure fund

Wed, Jan 29, 2020 - 6:48 PM
KEPPEL Capital Holdings has launched a new closed-end infrastructure private equity fund which has achieved its first closing with initial capital commitments of US$360 million.

Investors include a sovereign wealth fund and an endowment fund, it said. The fund has a target size of US$1 billion.

The Keppel Asia Infrastructure Fund's first planned investment is a stake in the Gimi floating liquefied natural gas facility, which is undergoing conversion at Keppel Offshore & Marine.

By tapping Keppel Capital's fund management experience and investor network - as well as the group's project development and asset management capabilities - the fund plans to expand its portfolio in the Asia-Pacific via operational assets and greenfield projects.

The fund will be managed by Keppel Capital Alternative Asset, which is a private fund manager under Keppel Capital. Keppel Capital Alternative Asset manages private funds investing in new alternative asset classes such as infrastructure, senior living and education.

