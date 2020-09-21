You are here

Keppel Capital ties up with Korea's pension fund to explore investment opportunities

Mon, Sep 21, 2020 - 8:32 AM
KEPPEL Corp on Monday said its asset management arm, Keppel Capital, is partnering the National Pension Service of Korea (NPS) to explore investment opportunities for private infrastructure in Asia.

The cooperation will bring together the asset management expertise of both NPS and Keppel Capital.

Keppel Capital will also be able to leverage the Keppel Group's ability to develop, operate and maintain real assets such as energy and environmental infrastructure, including renewables and related technology solutions, urban development and connectivity solutions, Keppel Corp said.

The latest tie-up builds on an earlier commitment by NPS to Keppel Capital's private infrastructure initiative.

Beyond infrastructure, there will also be potential collaboration opportunities across other asset classes where Keppel Capital is active, such as real estate and data centres, as well as other new sectors like senior living.

Christina Tan, chief executive officer of Keppel Capital, said the firm is glad to partner NPS, the world's third-largest pension fund, to jointly explore investment opportunities in the infrastructure space in Asia.

The partnership is not expected to have a material impact on Keppel Corp's net tangible assets or earnings per share for the current financial year.

Keppel Corp shares closed at S$4.28 on Friday, up S$0.08 or 1.9 per cent.

