Keppel contributes to uplifting rural communities in Yunnan

Sun, Dec 13, 2020 - 7:24 PM

KEPPEL Corporation launched a new two-year programme under its partnership with the China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation (CFPA) at a signing ceremony held on Saturday in Kunming City, Yunnan Province.

This is to further support the Chinese government's plans to uplift rural communities and stimulate the development of remote regions. It is also part of the five million yuan (S$1 million) collaboration between Keppel Corporation and the CFPA launched in 2018.

In a release issued on Sunday, Keppel said: "The new programme will focus on needy students from 20 schools in Guangnan and Luquan Counties in Yunnan Province. The programme will fund the upgrading of kitchen facilities in the schools, and provide the students with nutritious food items every school day.

"Beyond financial support, Keppel staff volunteers will also participate in the programme by volunteering their time, knowledge and skills to encourage active learning."

Keppel said its tie-up with CFPA began in 2018 with a three-year programme focused on supporting needy students from about 20 schools in Mabian County, Sichuan Province. Through the programme, over 2,100 needy students are provided with milk every school day; and more than 1,300 students are able to enjoy nutritious, hot school meals made possible with the upgrade of school kitchens. Over 2,400 students have also benefited from digital library resources sponsored by Keppel.

