Keppel Corp names 3 new independent directors to board

KEPPEL Corporation is adding three new independent directors to its board.

With effect from Jan 2, 2020, the Keppel board will comprise a total of 11 directors, of whom 10 are independent directors.

Teo Siong Seng, 64, the executive chairman and managing director of Pacific International Lines (PIL), will join the board from Nov 1.

PIL is one of the largest shipowners and operators in South-east Asia with a focus on Asia-Africa and the Middle East, Keppel said.

Mr Teo is also chairman of the Singapore Business Federation, honorary president of the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce & Industry, a director of Business China, and honorary consul of the United Republic of Tanzania in Singapore. He is an independent non-executive director of Wilmar International and COSCO Shipping. Mr Teo was also a Nominated Member of Parliament of Singapore from 2009 to 2014.

Tham Sai Choy, 59, will join the Keppel board from Nov 1. He was managing partner of KPMG Singapore and then chairman of KPMG Asia-Pacific before he retired in 2017. He was a member of KPMG's global board, and had served on its executive committee and risk committee, and chaired its compensation and nominations committee. As a member of the executive committee, Mr Tham was responsible for KPMG's global strategies and planning, including developing the firm's capabilities in cybersecurity, data analytics and digital transformation. Mr Tham also worked with many of Singapore's listed companies in their audits and other consultancy work over his 36 years of practice.

Mr Tham also chairs the Singapore Institute of Directors and serves on the boards of the Accounting & Corporate Regulatory Authority, the Housing & Development Board and DBS Group.

Penny Goh, 66, co-chairman and senior partner of Allen & Gledhill, who also heads the law firm's corporate real estate practice, will join the Keppel board from Jan 2, 2020.

Mrs Goh has been chairman of Keppel Reit Management, the manager of Keppel Reit, since April 2017. She will be redesignated as non-independent chairman of Keppel Reit Management upon her appointment as independent director of Keppel.

In addition, she is the lead independent director of Mapletree Logistics Trust Management, the manager of Mapletree Logistics Trust, and is also an independent director of HSBC Bank (Singapore).

Separately, Tow Heng Tan, who has been a non-executive and non-independent director of Keppel since September 2004, will be stepping down with effect from Nov 1. Tan Puay Chiang, an independent director since June 2012, will also step down for personal reasons with effect from Nov 1.