Keppel Corp sees potential in Asia property sector

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
KEPPEL Corporation sees property opportunities in key Asian cities and increasing optimism in the offshore and marine (O&M) industry in 2019, which "is expected to be another challenging but also exciting year", said chief executive officer Loh Chin Hua in his New Year's
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg