You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Keppel Corp unit to embark on first solar farm project

Tue, Dec 22, 2020 - 6:26 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

A wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Corporation has entered into an agreement to undertake the development of its first solar farm project, Keppel Corp said on Tuesday.

In the agreement signed through its wholly-owned subsidiary KRE Anchorage, Keppel Renewable Energy (KRE) agreed to pay a nominal sum of A$540 (S$545) for a 45 per cent stake in Harlin Solar Pty Ltd, a special purpose entity established in August 2020 to develop a large-scale greenfield solar farm in Queensland, Australia. The acquisition is subject to approval by Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board.

KRE also committed to provide a loan of up to A$3.24 million to fund the project's development cost.

Australian veteran developer Anthony Youssef and Australian renewable energy company New Energy Development hold the remaining 55 per cent of Harlin Solar's issued ordinary shares. Upon reaching certain development milestones, Keppel will have options to acquire the remaining stakes for an aggregate maximum consideration of A$52.35 million.

KRE will lead the development and management of the construction and operation of the solar farm, which will be located on a site measuring more than 2,000 ha. Construction is expected to begin in 2022 and be completed in 2023.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The project is expected to have a capacity of at least 500 MW, or enough energy to power more than 142,000 average Australian homes. It will be connected to the national energy market for public consumption and for businesses seeking sustainable energy solutions, including Keppel-related companies in Australia.

Chris Ong, managing director of KRE, said the project is part of Keppel's Vision 2030, which centres the group's strategy on sustainability and includes a goal of growing the group's portfolio of renewable assets to seven GW by 2030.

"Keppel Renewable Energy will collaborate with other business units and harness the technical and commercial capabilities across the group to develop, own and operate renewable energy infrastructure in a cost-efficient, safe and reliable manner," Mr Ong said, adding that KRE can also work with the group's asset management platforms to fund the project.

Keppel Corp shares closed at S$5.30 before the announcement, down 0.94 per cent or five Singapore cents.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 22, 2020 05:59 PM
Banking & Finance

Japan's MUFG bank business to make managing director Hanzawa CEO

[TOKYO] Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group's banking unit will promote a managing director, Junichi Hanzawa, to the...

Dec 22, 2020 05:54 PM
Stocks

STI drops 0.67% to 2,827.32 points; glove-makers gain but aviation-related stocks lose

THE Straits Times Index (STI) was 0.67 per cent or 19.2 points down at 2,827.32 points on Tuesday, as global covid...

Dec 22, 2020 05:54 PM
Banking & Finance

Japan Inc cuts bonuses to put more pressure on spending

[TOKYO] Japanese companies have pared back year-end bonuses for employees by the most since the global financial...

Dec 22, 2020 05:44 PM
Government & Economy

Two Vatican cardinals, papal aides, test positive for coronavirus: source

[VATICAN CITY] Two Vatican cardinals, including one who spends most his time helping Rome's homeless, have tested...

Dec 22, 2020 05:38 PM
Consumer

Ivory Coast company brings Black dolls to African children

[ABIDJAN] Frustrated by seeing store shelves in Ivory Coast lined with almost exclusively light-skinned dolls, Sara...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore's happy 'glampers' pick Changi Airport for year-end holidays

SGX-backed iSTOX lists unicorn fund with US$20,000 minimum investment

Stock watch: 2020 stars and laggards likely to switch sides in 2021

Stocks to watch: Singapore Airlines, MLT, Penguin International, CPH

China State Construction Engineering awarded S$237.6m PUB contract

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for