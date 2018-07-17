You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Keppel DC Reit DPU up 4.6% in Q2

Tue, Jul 17, 2018 - 7:07 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

KEPPEL DC Reit has posted a second-quarter distribution per unit (DPU) of 1.82 Singapore cents, up 4.6 per cent from the same period a year earlier.

The higher distributable income was due mainly to higher contributions from maincubes data centre in the Frankfurt region and assets in Singapore and Dublin.

However, this was partially offset by the absence of the one-off capital distribution in relation to Keppel DC Singapore 3 in Tampines, lower contribution from Basis Bay data centre in Malaysia, as well as higher finance costs and manager's fees. 

Gross revenue in the second quarter jumped 21.5 per cent to S$41.9 million. Net property income jumped 21.4 per cent to S$38.1 million.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Portfolio occupancy as at end-June was 92 per cent, with less than 5 per cent of the leases due for expiry per year until end-2020. Portfolio weighted average lease expiry was 8.8 years. 

Net asset value per unit was S$1.01 as at June 30, up from S$0.97 as at Dec 31.

On June 12, the Reit manager completed the acquisition of Keppel DC Reit's fourth asset in Singapore – Keppel DC Singapore 5 (formerly known as Kingsland Data Centre). This expanded Keppel DC Reit's asset base to 15 data centres with a combined assets under management of S$1.94 billion.

Units in the Reit rose one cent or 0.75 per cent to S$1.35 before the results were announced after market close.

Companies & Markets

Keppel-KBS US Reit's Q2 DPU surpasses forecast at 1.5 US cents despite tenant exit

Engineering firm DLF Holdings to raise S$4.26m through IPO

China Sky CEO quits, cites limited access to information about China units being sued

Singapore manufacturers show most improvement in bill payment: study

Sias to hold shareholder dialogue ahead of Shanghai Turbo EGM

Ezra's restructuring proposal with Asia Fund Space falls through

Editor's Choice

BT_20180717_ANGSGXREGCO17_3502306.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Government & Economy

SGX takes carrot and stick approach to set good corporate behaviour

BP_CONDO_160718_85_0.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months

BT_20180717_YOSUMMER17A_3502308.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Real Estate

Two freehold central sites up for en bloc

Most Read

1 Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%
2 Optimistic Koh Brothers senses opportunities
3 Two freehold central sites up for en bloc
4 Singapore developers sold over 40% fewer homes in June than in May
5 After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_160718_2_0.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Real Estate

Cooling measures raised homeownership costs, cooled property demand: Redas president

SG Exports NODX 15822094.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

SG Exports NODX 15822094.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil domestic exports miss expectations with 1.1% growth in June

Jul 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

China Sky CEO quits, cites limited access to information about China units being sued

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening