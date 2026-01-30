The Business Times

Keppel DC Reit H2 DPU up 7.1% at S$0.05248

It posts a record full-year DPU of S$0.10381

Navene Elangovan

Published Fri, Jan 30, 2026 · 07:45 AM
    • Keppel DC Singapore 7 and 8 (above). Keppel DC Reit posted a H2 revenue of S$230.1 million, up 50.3% from a year earlier. PHOTO: KEPPEL

    [SINGAPORE] Data centre-focused Keppel DC Reit on Friday (Jan 30) posted a 7.1 per cent increase in distribution per unit (DPU) to S$0.05248 for the second half ended Dec 31, 2025, from S$0.04902 in the corresponding period a year earlier.

    It will be paid on Mar 19, said the real estate investment trust’s (Reit) manager in a bourse filing.

    Revenue for the period was S$230.1 million, up 50.3 per cent on the year from S$153.1 million. Net property income rose 57 per cent to S$200.4 million from S$127.6 million.

    Distributable income increased 53.4 per cent year on year to S$140.9 million from S$91.9 million.

    For the full 2025 fiscal year, net property income grew 47.2 per cent to S$383.3 million from S$260.3 million in FY2024. Revenue was S$441.4 million, gaining 42.2 per cent from S$310.3 million the year before.

    FY2025 distributable income rose 55.2 per cent to S$268.1 million from S$172.7 million.

    DPU for FY2025 rose to a record high of S$0.10381, up 9.8 per cent from S$0.09451 a year earlier.

    Units of Keppel DC Reit closed 0.4 per cent or S$0.01 higher at S$2.24 on Thursday.

