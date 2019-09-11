You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Keppel DC Reit to be included in FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Developed Index

Wed, Sep 11, 2019 - 5:49 PM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

KEPPEL DC Reit will be included in the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Developed Index with effect from Sept 23, 2019.

The index, developed by FTSE Russell in collaboration with the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) and the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (Nareit), is designed to track the performance of listed real estate companies and real estate investment trusts worldwide.

Chua Hsien Yang, chief executive of Keppel DC Reit, said: "This is a significant milestone for Keppel DC Reit, and bears testament towards our commitment in growing the Reit to be recognised among real estate equities worldwide. This will enhance Keppel DC Reit's visibility to index funds, and supports liquidity and capital-raising efforts."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

High-tech businesses can tap new direct data hook-up 'twixt Singapore, Chongqing

China Taisan to wind up; liquidators from BDO appointed

DBS launches first multi-tier financing facility on logistics blockchain platform

Delong suspends trading after close of CEO’s privatisation offer

Ying Li International calls for trading halt pending announcement

Hard to say goodbye to cheques when they remain cheap to use

Editor's Choice

nz_maybank_110920.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Most financial institutions cut or hold fixed-deposit rates steady

BT_20190911_ANGCREDITOR11_3889171.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Real Estate

Sycamore Tree saga: trade creditor throws spanner in the works

nz_phone_110925.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore, Asean telcos stand to make billions from 5G: Report

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nz_prep2_110951.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Real Estate

Fewer condos, HDB flats leased in August but rents largely steady: SRX data

255-jervois-road1.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Real Estate

Jervois Road GCB up for sale with S$38.8m guide price

Sep 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

More crazy-rich Asians consider ESG factors when investing: poll

Sep 11, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Olam, Isetan, Delong, China Kangda, Star Pharmaceutical

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly