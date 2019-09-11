Keppel DC Reit to be included in FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Developed Index

KEPPEL DC Reit will be included in the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Developed Index with effect from Sept 23, 2019.

The index, developed by FTSE Russell in collaboration with the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) and the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (Nareit), is designed to track the performance of listed real estate companies and real estate investment trusts worldwide.

Chua Hsien Yang, chief executive of Keppel DC Reit, said: "This is a significant milestone for Keppel DC Reit, and bears testament towards our commitment in growing the Reit to be recognised among real estate equities worldwide. This will enhance Keppel DC Reit's visibility to index funds, and supports liquidity and capital-raising efforts."