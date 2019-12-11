You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Keppel DC Reit to pay up to S$56.6m for data centre's additional core M&E costs

Wed, Dec 11, 2019 - 9:23 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

KEPPEL DC Reit will pay up to S$56.6 million to fund installation costs of additional core mechanical and electrical systems (M&E) for levels two and three of its DC1 data centre located at 18 Riverside Road.

This was after it entered into a supplemental deed with master lessee 1-Net Singapore through subsidiary Datacentre One, Keppel DC Reit's manager said on Tuesday in a regulatory update. 

As part of the agreement, 1-Net Singapore will pay for any costs exceeding S$56.6 million. It will also pay additional rent ranging from S$6.9 million to S$7.4 million per annum for a period of 10 years.

The additional rent will be calculated based on a certain percentage of the actual costs paid by Keppel DC Reit for the additional core M&E.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Keppel DC Reit added that 1-Net Singapore will supervise and manage the completion of the additional core M&E.

SEE ALSO

Wing Tai's Q1 net profit more than triples to S$6.8m

Under the existing master lease agreement with 1-Net Singapore, Datacentre One is required to pay for costs of the construction, installation and completion of additional core M&E to support the expansion of 1-Net Singapore’s business and operations at the data centre.

The Reit manager said the entry into the supplemental deed would allow for the data centre to be further optimised. Hence, the deed is beneficial to Keppel DC Reit unitholders as they would benefit from the additional stream of income via the additional rent for a period of 10 years.

Keppel DC Reit units ended flat at S$2.03 on Tuesday before the announcement.

Companies & Markets

Chase for yields sends S-Reits on a bull ride this year

Home-Fix finds itself in a financial fix

Will O&M sector's long winter end in 2020?

Tiong Seng to form engineering solutions unit post strategic review

Deadline to register for New Noble shares extended to March 19

A*Star spinoff gets S$1.5m convertible loan from mDR

BREAKING

Dec 11, 2019 09:26 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel DC Reit, MCT, MNACT, MIT, JCG, Koyo

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Wednesday:

Dec 11, 2019 09:20 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Wednesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 0.82...

Dec 11, 2019 09:05 AM
Government & Economy

Fire erupts at Tuas Crescent industrial waste management site

[SINGAPORE] A fire at an industrial waste management site saw the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) deploy 32...

Dec 11, 2019 09:00 AM
Garage

Carsome raises US$50m Series C funds, profitability claim unclear

MALAYSIAN used car trading platform Carsome has raised US$50 million in Series C funds from new investors that...

Dec 11, 2019 08:58 AM
Government & Economy

International experts say quitting Hong Kong police protest probe

[HONG KONG] An international panel of experts hired to advise Hong Kong's police watchdog over its handling of huge...

UPDATED 1 min ago
Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly