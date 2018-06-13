You are here

Keppel delivers second Borr Drilling rig

Wed, Jun 13, 2018 - 6:10 PM
KEPPEL Offshore and Marine has delivered the second jack-up drilling rig to Borr Drilling.

Delivery of the jack-up named Skald came half a year after that of Borr Drilling’s rig, Saga.

Skald and Saga are first two of five Super B Class jack-ups Transocean has commissioned to Keppel Fels for construction at US$1.1 billion.  

Borr Drilling took over the rig construction contracts from Transocean in 2013 in a transaction that valued each jack-up at US$216 million, not too far from the original price of US$219 million.

Borr Drilling had more recently picked up five more jack-up rigs being built to KFELS B Class designs from Keppel Fels for around US$745 million.

Borr Drilling’s CEO, Svend Anton Maier, said: “With 10 jack-up rigs ordered from Keppel FELS, we ensure that we get state-of-the-art rigs that can deliver the highest operational performance to our customers around the world.”

Keppel O&M’s CEO, Chris Ong, said: “Our proven KFELS B Class suite of designs has distinguished itself in providing better value and drilling efficiency for drilling operators who prefer high-specification rigs of the latest designs.”

The KFELS B Class designs have a market share of about a quarter of all jack-up rigs delivered since 2000.

