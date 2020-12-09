Keppel Infra Trust and Philippine partner to buy storage facility owner

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
THE manager of Keppel Infrastructure Trust (KIT) and its Philippine partner Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC) have entered into a conditional agreement to fully acquire an entity that owns the largest petroleum products import storage facility in the Philippines....
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes