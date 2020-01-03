Keppel Infra Trust director steps down to focus on other Keppel roles

KEPPEL Infrastructure Trust manager Keppel Infrastructure Fund Management announced Friday that non-independent non-executive director Lim Joo Ling Cindy was stepping down with immediate effect, to focus on her roles as managing director of Keppel Urban Solutions Pte Ltd and director (group corporate development) of Keppel Corporation.

She will concurrently cease to be chairman of the Board Safety Committee, with Kunnasagaran Chinniah to take over that role with immediate effect.

Ms Lim had been in the board position since 2018.