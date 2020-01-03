You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Keppel Infra Trust director steps down to focus on other Keppel roles

Fri, Jan 03, 2020 - 7:30 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

KEPPEL Infrastructure Trust manager Keppel Infrastructure Fund Management announced Friday that non-independent non-executive director Lim Joo Ling Cindy was stepping down with immediate effect, to focus on her roles as managing director of Keppel Urban Solutions Pte Ltd and director (group corporate development) of Keppel Corporation.

She will concurrently cease to be chairman of the Board Safety Committee, with Kunnasagaran Chinniah to take over that role with immediate effect.

Ms Lim had been in the board position since 2018.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo to investigate disposal by Magnus Energy

Tan Chong warns of lower full-year profit on lower vehicle sales

Sembcorp buying Veolia's public waste collection, cleaning businesses for S$28m

SGX primary-listed stocks buy back S$590m of shares in 2019

DBS adopts MSCI ESG ratings for its wealth management business

Broker's take: Singapore mobile market still tough, but 5G plans should lift telco share prices

BREAKING

Jan 3, 2020 07:15 PM
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo to investigate disposal by Magnus Energy

THE Singapore Exchange's regulatory arm (SGX RegCo) on Friday notified Catalist-listed Magnus Energy Group to put on...

Jan 3, 2020 07:06 PM
Companies & Markets

Tan Chong warns of lower full-year profit on lower vehicle sales

AUTOMOBILE firm Tan Chong International warned of a decrease in profit attributable to shareholders for the year...

Jan 3, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Jan 3, 2020 06:25 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares drop on Friday but rise 0.4% on the week

THE Straits Times Index (STI) was trading as much as 0.5 per cent higher before retracking to close the week at 3,...

Jan 3, 2020 06:03 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Friday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 8.88...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly