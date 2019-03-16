Keppel Infra Trust ups equity fundraising to S$500.8m on strong demand

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
KEPPEL Infrastructure Trust (KIT) has upped the size of its latest equity fundraising to S$500.8 million from S$450 million, following strong demand from investors, it said on Friday.
The funds will be raised via a placement of units, and a preferential offering.
