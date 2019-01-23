Keppel Infra Trust's Q4 DPU flat at 0.93 Singapore cent

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
KEPPEL Infrastructure Trust (KIT) on Tuesday reported a distribution per unit (DPU) of 0.93 Singapore cent for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2018, unchanged from the year-ago period.
Profit attributable to unitholders more than doubled to S$20.4 million in the quarter
