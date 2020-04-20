You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Keppel Infrastructure Trust declares stable 0.93 Singapore cent DPU for Q1

Mon, Apr 20, 2020 - 6:43 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

KEPPEL Infrastructure Trust (KIT) on Monday declared a distribution per unit (DPU) of 0.93 Singapore cent for the first quarter ended March 31, stable from the same period a year ago.

Distributable cash flow for the quarter was S$51.1 million, up 5.6 per cent from the year-ago period, supported by the trust's "highly defensive portfolio of businesses and assets" that provide essential products and services, said KIT. The trust's major segments are distribution and network, energy, and waste and water.

Profit attributable to unitholders for the quarter was S$18.9 million, reversing from a loss of S$16.2 million in the year-ago period.

This was on the back of a 27.6 per cent rise in revenue to S$406.2 million, from S$318.4 million in the year-ago period. This was largely driven by the contribution of full-quarter revenue by Ixom, an industrial infrastructure business in Australia and New Zealand, which was acquired on Feb 19, 2019, said KIT.

Earnings per unit for the quarter were 0.38 Singapore cent, compared with a 0.41 Singapore cent loss per unit for Q1 2019.

SEE ALSO

KIT unit buys US water management solutions provider

The distribution of 0.93 Singapore cent per unit will be paid on May 15, with books closure on April 28.

Noting the global uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, KIT said it "will continue to monitor the situation, and work to mitigate the effects of Covid-19 on the operations at KIT’s businesses and assets in Singapore, Australia and New Zealand during this critical period".

KIT units closed up 0.5 Singapore cent or 1.06 per cent at 47.5 Singapore cents on Monday before the release of the results.

Companies & Markets

ST Engineering bags over S$1.6b in new contracts in Q1

MAS and SGX RegCo to safeguard interests of Eagle Hospitality's security holders

OCBC to disburse S$1b in government-assisted SME loans to small businesses by June 30

Eagle Hospitality Trust's lenders restrict bank accounts of Reit, lessees

Broker's take: DBS downgrades Sunpower to 'hold', warns of potential share dilution

India aviation regulator tells airlines not to take bookings

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 20, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Apr 20, 2020 06:20 PM
Companies & Markets

ST Engineering bags over S$1.6b in new contracts in Q1

ST Engineering's aerospace and electronics segments secured more than S$1.6 billion in new contracts in the first...

Apr 20, 2020 06:06 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore banks to lower lending rates to 2-3% for SMEs under latest MAS facility

SINGAPORE's banking trio will lower lending rates for government-assisted small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)...

Apr 20, 2020 06:02 PM
Energy & Commodities

New rules for nuclear plant workers: 12-hour days for two weeks straight

[CHICAGO] Nuclear power plants can now implement longer shifts for workers and delay some inspections, raising...

Apr 20, 2020 05:51 PM
Stocks

STI ends down 16.75 points or 0.64 per cent to 2,597.85

THE Straits Times Index (STI) closed down 16.75 points or 0.64 per cent at 2,597.85 on Monday, snapping two days of...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.