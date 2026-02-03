Keppel Infrastructure Trust H2 DPU rises 1% to S$0.0197

The distribution will be paid on Feb 20, with a record date set at Feb 11

Its distributable income for the period rose 18.8% year on year to S$130.1 million, from S$109.5 million previously. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGFAPORE] Keppel Infrastructure Trust (KIT) posted a distribution per unit (DPU) of S$0.0197 for its second half ended Dec 31, 2025, 1 per cent up from its DPU of S$0.0195 in the previous corresponding period.

The distribution will be paid on Feb 20, with a record date set at Feb 11.

Its distributable income for the period rose 18.8 per cent year on year to S$130.1 million, from S$109.5 million previously, the manager said on Tuesday (Feb 3).

This is amid a divestment gain recorded from the sale of a partial 24.6 per cent stake in Ventura, which was completed in August 2025.

Its revenue for the six months fell 4.3 per cent on the year to S$1.16 billion, from S$1.21 billion in H2 2024.

Units of KIT closed Monday 1 per cent or S$0.005 higher at S$0.525, before the news.