Keppel Infrastructure Trust to raise S$450m through placement, preferential offer

Thu, Mar 14, 2019 - 2:01 PM
KEPPEL Infrastructure Trust (KIT) will raise S$450 million through a placement and a non-renounceable underwritten preferential offering of new units, its manager announced in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Proceeds will be used to partially pay back a loan facility taken for the A$770 million (S$737.6 million) acquisition of Ixom HoldCo, a water treatment chemicals distributor, said the manager.

KIT unitholders approved the equity raising exercise at an extraordinary general meeting held on Feb 12.

Keppel Infrastructure Holdings (KIH), which has a direct interest in approximately 18.2 per cent of KIT units, said it will subscribe to the number of new units that will allow it to maintain its current unitholding.

The issue price of the placement and preference offer units has yet to be determined, but will not exceed a 10 per cent discount to the weighted average price of all trades done on the Singapore Exchange on March 12 and March 13 up until KIT called for a trading halt at 3.03pm on March 13. KIT last traded at S$0.485 before the halt. 

In-principle approval for the listing and quotation of the placement and preferential offer units has been obtained from SGX.

Credit Suisse (Singapore), DBS Bank, HSBC (Singapore) and UOB have been appointed as joint lead managers, bookrunners and underwriters.

