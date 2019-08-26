You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Keppel Infrastructure Trust unit Basslink's under-sea cable out of service until Tuesday

Mon, Aug 26, 2019 - 9:20 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

BASSLINK, an Australian subsidiary of mainboard-listed Keppel Infrastructure Trust (KIT), experienced a trip in its under-sea electricity cable on Saturday morning.

As a precautionary measure, the Basslink Interconnector remains out of service while investigations are ongoing, . The interconnector links the electricity grids of Victoria and Tasmania in Australia.

It is expected to return to service on Tuesday, Basslink said on Sunday evening.

The trip was caused by the direct current protection system, and currently only affects the electricity interconnector. The Basslink telecoms cable, which provides broadband services to internet service providers, continues to operate.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Basslink will update and advise its key stakeholders on the developments.

KIT said on Sunday that the Basslink interconnector being out of service is not expected to have any material financial impact on its net tangible asset per unit and distribution per unit for the fiscal year ending Dec 31, 2019, from the Basslink interconnector.

In an interview with The Business Times (BT), Matthew Pollard, chief executive of KIT’s manager, shrugged off long-running troubles at Basslink.

Basslink is in disputes with both the state of Tasmania and state enterprise Hydro Tasmania over a six-month outage in 2015. Tasmania last year claimed some A$100 million over the cable failure. Basslink, which went into technical default on its project financing, also has a loan of A$694.4 million that matures this November.

"The extreme scenario" is that Tasmania's claim is found fully valid "and we have a hundred million-dollar bill", Mr Pollard told BT. "A significant amount of that will still be insurable, but some of that will not be."

Units of KIT closed flat at 51.5 Singapore cents on Friday.

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_260819_2.jpg
Aug 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hong Kong turmoil may re-route some IPOs to Singapore

BP_health_260819_6.jpg
Aug 26, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore healthtech startups attract US$105m in 2018

BP_Vietnam_260819_5.jpg
Aug 26, 2019
ASEAN Business

Vietnam to see strong growth in 2019, unlikely to face US tariffs: reports

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_SG_260819_2.jpg
Aug 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hong Kong turmoil may re-route some IPOs to Singapore

BP_SGX_260819_3.jpg
Aug 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

For Singapore firms, home is the right place to list

BP_health_260819_6.jpg
Aug 26, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore healthtech startups attract US$105m in 2018

Aug 26, 2019
Stocks

Flash: Straits Times Index tumbles 1.42% to 3,066.11 at Monday's open on trade fears

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly