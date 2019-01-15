Keppel Infrastructure unit bags S$40m JTC deal for Jurong Island pipe rack project

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
ENERGY solutions provider Keppel Infrastructure Holdings has secured a contract to design, build and operate pipe racks on Jurong Island worth about S$40 million.
The contract was awarded by JTC Corporation to Pipenet, a wholly owned subsidiary of Keppel Infrastructure,
