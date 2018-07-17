You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Keppel-KBS US Reit's Q2 DPU surpasses forecast at 1.5 US cents despite tenant exit

Tue, Jul 17, 2018 - 7:02 PM
leemeixian@gmail.com@LeeMeixianBT

KEPPEL-KBS US Reit's second-quarter distribution per unit (DPU) crept up to 1.5 US cents from its forecast of 1.49 US cents, it said on Tuesday.

This was despite a drop in rental from a tenant at Westmoor Center which vacated the premises ahead of its lease expiry.

That said, the tenant had paid a compensation fee in the first quarter of 2018 which the trust said will be used to offset the drop in rental income and maintain distribution from the second to fourth quarter of 2018 until the replacement tenant starts contributing cash rental income.

Second-quarter income available for distribution edged up 0.1 per cent from forecast to US$9.5 million from the year-ago period.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

For the three months ended June 30, gross revenue shrank 2.1 per cent to US$22.6 million from the previous year due to the tenant that vacated.

But net property income crept up 1.5 per cent to US$13.8 million from the year-ago period, thanks to lower net property management fees and lower actual property expenses. 

The trust's properties include office developments in key growth markets of the United States. The trust only listed last November.

The book closure date is July 27. Distributions will be paid on Sep 25.

Units of the trust closed flat at S$0.865 on Tuesday.

Editor's Choice

BT_20180717_ANGSGXREGCO17_3502306.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Government & Economy

SGX takes carrot and stick approach to set good corporate behaviour

BP_CONDO_160718_85_0.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months

BT_20180717_YOSUMMER17A_3502308.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Real Estate

Two freehold central sites up for en bloc

Most Read

1 Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%
2 Optimistic Koh Brothers senses opportunities
3 Two freehold central sites up for en bloc
4 Singapore developers sold over 40% fewer homes in June than in May
5 After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_160718_2_0.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Real Estate

Cooling measures raised homeownership costs, cooled property demand: Redas president

SG Exports NODX 15822094.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

SG Exports NODX 15822094.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil domestic exports miss expectations with 1.1% growth in June

Jul 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

China Sky CEO quits, cites limited access to information about China units being sued

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening