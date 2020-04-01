You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Keppel Land China selling mixed-use property for 473.5m yuan

Wed, Apr 01, 2020 - 8:38 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

KEPPEL Land China, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Corp's property arm, is selling a mixed-use property in Jiangyin, China for 473.5 million yuan (S$94.5 million), the conglomerate said on Tuesday.

The buyer, Aoyuan Group Chongqing Property Co, will pay 278.8 million yuan for Jiangyin Evergro Properties Co, the subsidiary of Keppel Land China that owns the residential and commercial mixed-use site.

It will cough up an additional 194.7 million yuan to repay an existing loan extended by a Keppel Land China affiliate to Jiangyin Evergro.

Both amounts will be paid in cash in two tranches, with final payment expected in the second quarter of 2020. The sale is expected to complete in the third quarter.

The divestment is in line with Keppel Land China's strategy to recycle and reinvest capital for higher returns, and rebalance its portfolio to focus on selected high-growth cities in China, Keppel Corp said.

SEE ALSO

Yanlord nets 2.8b yuan in pre-sales for Nanjing and Nantong apartments

It is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets per share or earnings per share of Keppel Corp for the current financial year.

Keppel Corp shares, trading cum-dividend, closed up S$0.05 or 1 per cent to S$5.29 on Tuesday, before the announcement was made.

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 1, 2020 08:43 AM
Real Estate

Flash: Singapore private home prices fall 1.2 per cent Q-o-Q % in Q1 2020: URA flash estimate

Full story to come

Apr 1, 2020 08:37 AM
Companies & Markets

OUE offers retail tenants up to 25% rent reductions, flexible payment

PROPERTY group OUE has joined a string of landlords in Singapore offering rental reliefs to tenants amid poor...

Apr 1, 2020 08:05 AM
Consumer

Australia to charter planes full of fresh produce to markets including China, Japan, Singapore

[SYDNEY] Australia's government will help charter hundreds of planes full of products such as rock lobster, beef and...

Apr 1, 2020 08:00 AM
Banking & Finance

Singapore banks face first test on credit cost projections amid virus outbreak: Citi

THE extent of the latest support announced by Singapore's financial industry and the Monetary Authority of Singapore...

Apr 1, 2020 07:55 AM
Consumer

3M to boost US production of respirator masks to 50m as demand soars

[BENGALURU] 3M Co expects to ramp up US monthly production of N95 respirator masks to 50 million in June, the...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.