You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Keppel Land China to jointly develop residential site in Jiangsu

Thu, Mar 05, 2020 - 8:02 PM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

KEPPEL Land China, a wholly owned subsidiary of Keppel Land, is to jointly develop a residential site in Taicang City, following the acquisition of a 49 per cent stake for 498 million yuan (S$99.5 million) in the company that owns the site.

The remaining stake will be held by Shanghai Shengji Industrial, a subsidiary of a leading developer in China, CIFI Holdings (Group), according to a media statement by Keppel Corporation.

Keppel Land is the property arm of mainboard-listed Keppel Corp.

The site has a gross floor area of 117,052 square metres, and can yield 1,072 high-rise residential units. Phase 1 is expected to be launched in the fourth quarter of 2020, and development of the entire project is slated for completion in 2021. The total development cost for the project is expected to be over 2.4 billion yuan.

The site is located in the High-Tech Industrial Development Area of Taicang City, a provincial-level economic development zone. The  Shanghai-Nantong High-Speed Rail, operational in the second half of 2020, will integrate Taicang City into the Yangtze River Delta high-speed rail network and greatly improve the connectivity between Taicang City and Shanghai. 

SEE ALSO

Keppel rated triple-A in MSCI ESG ranking

Keppel Land China president Ben Lee said the joint venture marks the company's further expansion in the Yangtze River Delta region. "We are confident that our residential development in Taicang City’s New District will meet the rising aspirations and needs of home buyers in the greater-Shanghai area.”

Keppel Corp commented that the transaction is not expected to have any material impact on its net tangible assets per share or earnings per share for the current financial year.

The counter traded eight Singapore cents or 1.25 per cent down to S$6.31 on Thursday, before the media statement was released.

Companies & Markets

Hongkong Land's full-year earnings drop 92%

Singapore's ambassador to Kuwait to join as non-executive director, says Hyflux's potential investor Aqua Munda

Dairy Farm FY2019 underlying net profit falls 10%

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB upgrades SGX to 'add' on valuation grounds

Covid-19: CapitaLand to give 1,000 tenants rental rebates

ARA completes acquisition of majority stake in Logos

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 5, 2020 07:45 PM
Companies & Markets

Hongkong Land's full-year earnings drop 92%

HONGKONG Land Holdings reported a 92 per cent drop in net profit for the full year ended December 2019 to US$198...

Mar 5, 2020 06:51 PM
Companies & Markets

Singapore's ambassador to Kuwait to join as non-executive director, says Hyflux's potential investor Aqua Munda

AQUA Munda, the company that has offered to buy certain debts of embattled Hyflux, announced it will appoint two non...

Mar 5, 2020 06:47 PM
Companies & Markets

Dairy Farm FY2019 underlying net profit falls 10%

PAN-ASIAN supermarket and convenience store operator Dairy Farm's underlying net profit fell 10 per cent to US$321...

Mar 5, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Mar 5, 2020 06:21 PM
Stocks

STI closes 0.2% lower on Thursday as Covid-19 worries in US spike

SINGAPORE equities appeared set for another positive showing but a state of emergency being declared in California...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.