Keppel Land, Habitap launch AI-backed smart home management system

PROPERTY developer Keppel Land and smart living platform developer Habitap on Tuesday unveiled a smart home management system powered by artificial intelligence.

The system, which comes equipped with machine learning capabilities, can anticipate users’ preferences and usage patterns, thereby automating features and settings, they said in a media release on Tuesday.

These range from providing users with access to their preferred third-party service providers for maintenance of air conditioners and laundry services to automatic alerts and reminders on security issues.

The system, Habitap Lifestyle Assistant or Habitap Handy, also allows users to interact with and easily control devices within their homes, access services such as facilities booking and the visitor management system, as well as voice messaging on mobile apps like WhatsApp and WeChat.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Keppel Land said that it intends to apply the AI-backed smart home system at its upcoming residential development in Nassim Hill.

This would not be the first deployment of a smart home system by Keppel Land.

Back in 2016, Keppel Land collaborated with Habitap to deploy a smart home system at its Corals at Keppel Bay residential development. Similar smart mobile applications were rolled out for residents at three other Keppel Land’s projects in Singapore - Highline Residences, The Glades and the Garden Residences.