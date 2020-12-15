You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Keppel Land is lead investor in co-living startup Cove's US$4.6m Series A round

Tue, Dec 15, 2020 - 5:53 PM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

KEPPEL Land, the property arm of Keppel Corporation, has taken a minority stake in co-living platform Cove, as the lead investor in the startup's US$4.6 million Series A funding round.

The size of the stake was not disclosed in Keppel Land's statement on Tuesday. Keppel Land CEO Tan Swee Yiow said that co-living solutions can be "incorporated in our development projects, potentially augmenting their value, and be developed into scalable and sustainable recurring income streams".

He also noted that Cove has a complementary expansion strategy into markets in South-east Asia where Keppel Land is already present.

Headquartered in Singapore, Cove was founded in 2018 through startup generator Antler. It currently has about 300 bedrooms and studios in Singapore, and about 250 in its new market of Jakarta.

According to the statement, Cove expects to double its offering to around 1,000 rooms by the first half of 2021.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Last September, Cove announced that it had secured more than US$2 million in seed funding to expand in South-east Asia and build-out its technology.

The round was led by investment firms from Asia and Europe - Indonesia's Venturra; Singapore's Investigate and Yuj Ventures, which is backed by The Xander Group; and Germany's Picus Capital. The lead investors were joined by Singapore venture capital funds Aetius Capital and Found Ventures, as well as various strategic angel investors.

Shares of Keppel Corporation closed unchanged at S$5.29 on Tuesday.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

SGX to invest S$20m to boost market access to ESG information and solutions

Maybank KE upgrades Genting Singapore to 'buy', cites recovery with Phase 3 reopening

Singapore shares fall at Tuesday's open; STI dips 0.1%

Yeo Hiap Seng unit served three writs of summons by former distributors

Cyclical stocks linked to domestic consumption expected to benefit

Asian corporates risk taking USD funding for granted

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 15, 2020 05:49 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares close slightly lower on Tuesday, STI down 0.1%

SINGAPORE shares finished Tuesday slightly lower as counters on the bourse traded sideways as investor optimism...

Dec 15, 2020 05:36 PM
Life & Culture

Vatican 'Darth Vader' nativity scene gets earthly thumbs down

[VATICAN CITY] St Peter's Square in the Vatican has hosted a few unorthodox nativity scenes over the years, but this...

Dec 15, 2020 05:30 PM
Consumer

Pop the bubbly? Spain's cava takes milder pandemic punch than expected

[BARCELONA] With bars and restaurants shut for months in parts of Spain and tourism drying up due to the coronavirus...

Dec 15, 2020 05:26 PM
Companies & Markets

SGX to invest S$20m to boost market access to ESG information and solutions

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) is investing S$20 million to expand sustainability capabilities and initiatives as...

Dec 15, 2020 05:18 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 11.28...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pharmaceutical firms to manufacture vaccine in Singapore

Singapore hotels drop leisure bookings after being designated as SHN facilities

Moderna confirms supply agreement with Singapore's MOH for Covid-19 vaccine

Trump says Attorney General Barr resigns

Tokyo: Stocks close down after US losses

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for