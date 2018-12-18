You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Keppel Land, Metland in second tie-up for Jakarta residential project

Tue, Dec 18, 2018 - 7:33 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

KEPPEL Land on Tuesday said that it has, through its wholly-owned subsidiary PT Sukses Manis Indonesia, signed anagreement with Indonesian property developer, PT Metropolitan Land (Metland), to jointly develop a 12-hectare residential site in the Metland Menteng township in East Jakarta, Indonesia.

Keppel Land will hold a 50-per-cent stake in the joint operation which will yield about 500 landed homes with ancillary shophouses for sale. Keppel Land's share of the total development cost for the project is estimated to be about 600 billion rupiah (S$57 million).

The partners will jointly manage the project, which will be developed in phases. This follows the general collaboration agreement signed earlier between Keppel Land and Metland to collaborate on residential projects owned and occupied by Metland in Greater Jakarta.

This will be Keppel Land's and Metland's second joint project following The Riviera at Puri, a gated riverfront landed estate in Tangerang, Greater Jakarta, comprising about 500 landed homes. The project has received positive response, with almost 90 per cent of the development sold as at end-November 2018.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The site is located in a mature residential precinct with several landed housing township developments. 

Shares of Keppel Corp closed nine Singapore cents or 1.5 per cent lower at S$6.01 on Tuesday.

Editor's Choice

BT_20181218_MAS_3646253.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Retirement options get boost from Singapore Savings Bonds

BP_SGtrade_181218_2.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore November exports' slide sounds caution on trade

BP_SGprivate_181218_3.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Real Estate

Developers' November sales jump but challenges lie ahead

Most Read

1 Deloitte Singapore appoints new country managing partner
2 MAS to double individual limit on Singapore Savings Bonds, allow purchases via SRS funds
3 Social enterprise accused of failing to pay freelancers, others
4 Retirement options get boost from Singapore Savings Bonds
5 SGD bond market may see more retail, infrastructure deals in 2019
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_CBD_181218_16.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore business optimism wanes for Q1 2019

doc738va4tv2067js1bnkj_doc6vuai8p03js1cmdz2op8.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 18, 2018
Government & Economy

PwC Singapore seeks more tax breaks in Budget 2019 to spur startup scene

banyantree.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

Banyan Tree pushes into Greater China amid global expansion

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening