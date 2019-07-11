You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Keppel Land, Vietnamese developer to build residences in Ho Chi Minh City

Thu, Jul 11, 2019 - 6:28 PM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

KEPPEL Land, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Monestine, is partnering Vietnamese developer Phu Long Real Estate Corporation to develop residences in Ho Chi Minh City, expected to cost over VND7,400 billion (S$425 million).

According to an exchange filing on Thursday, Monestine has entered a conditional share purchase agreement with Phu Long to acquire a 60 per cent interest in three land parcels for VND1,304 billion.

The land parcels span 6.2 hectares in the Nha Be district in Saigon South and are situated within 400 metres of each other. 

The partners plan to develop a total of about 2,400 premium apartments - with ancillary shophouses that will offer around 14,650 square metres of commercial space - on the sites. The total development cost for the project, inclusive of land cost, is expected to be in excess of VND7,400 billion, said Keppel Land.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The project will be developed in three phases. The first phase, involving the development of about 910 apartments and some shophouses, will commence in the first quarter of 2020, after the relevant approvals have been obtained.

Keppel Land has a portfolio of properties in Vietnam, one of its key markets in Asia, including Grade A offices, residential properties, retail centres, integrated townships and serviced apartments. 

Linson Lim, president (Vietnam) at Keppel Land, said: "We are confident that our residential developments will be well-received by discerning homebuyers seeking well-located and high-quality homes in the Southern corridor of Ho Chi Minh City. This acquisition will add to Keppel Land's pipeline of about 20,000 homes and quality commercial portfolio in Vietnam."

Keppel Land is the property arm of Keppel Corporation.

Keppel Corp closed up 1.38 per cent at S$6.62 on Thursday before the announcement.

Companies & Markets

Singapore's change to delisting rule will lead to higher prices, say analysts

India airline Vistara to launch first international flights in August starting with Singapore

Hyflux 'progressing' towards deal with Utico to invest S$400m for 88% stake

OCBC, Singapore police automate data retrieval to quicken financial crime detection

DBS named World's Best Bank by Euromoney magazine

Hong Kong watch tycoon raises stake in Cordlife to 28%, prompting jump in share price

Editor's Choice

file6zagdhaeai015qfb1fss.jpg
Jul 11, 2019
Garage

Foreign unicorns here juicing up market for high-tech skills

Jul 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

High net worth wealth reverses 7-year uptrend in 2018

nwy_Monetary Authority of Singapore_110719_10_2x.jpg
Jul 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

It's not debt but how Reits leverage on it that matters

Most Read

1 Oxley asks UE to explain share sale
2 Dyson owner forks out S$73.8m for Singapore's costliest penthouse
3 Temasek's one-year return tumbles amid softer regional markets
4 Deutsche layoffs: impact in Singapore seen as muted
5 Sembcorp Marine lodges report with CAD following Brazil probe
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

file72d1rux7v0o11sia4alg.jpg
Jul 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo requires exit offers to be fair and reasonable, shareholder vote to exclude offeror and concert parties

hyflyx.jpg
Jul 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux 'progressing' towards deal with Utico to invest S$400m for 88% stake

Jul 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hong Kong watch tycoon raises stake in Cordlife to 28%, prompting jump in share price

ak_pg_1107.jpg
Jul 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS named World's Best Bank by Euromoney magazine

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly