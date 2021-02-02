 Keppel launches China logistics property fund with 1.4b yuan initial commitment, Companies & Markets - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Keppel launches China logistics property fund with 1.4b yuan initial commitment

Tue, Feb 02, 2021 - 7:29 PM
raphlim@sph.com.sg@RaphaelLimBT

KEPPEL Corporation's asset-management arm has launched a China logistics property fund together with a global institutional investor, with an initial total equity commitment of around 1.4 billion yuan (S$288.8 million).

According to the exchange filing on Tuesday, the fund, which will invest in "developing high-quality logistics assets in key logistics hubs in China", will have an option to upsize by a similar amount by the end of this year.

The fund will be Keppel Capital's inaugural China-focused logistics property fund, with wholly-owned subsidiary Keppel Capital China (SG) serving as the fund's investment manager.

The statement said that the fund will "leverage the experience, network and expertise of the Keppel Group as well as a leading Chinese logistics developer and operator", to undertake the development and the operations of Grade-A logistics facilities across China's key logistics hubs. It include areas such as Greater Beijing, Greater Shanghai and the Greater Bay Area (which includes Hong Kong and Shenzhen).

A pipeline of potential assets has been identified for the collaboration between the fund and the Chinese logistics property developer.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Christina Tan, Keppel Capital's chief executive officer, said: "Despite the challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, Keppel Capital has continued to work with Keppel's eco-system of companies and other industry partners to create and capture compelling investment opportunities across a range of asset classes."

She noted that Keppel Capital raised nearly S$4.5 billion last year, including commitments from large global institutional investors, which reflects "strong demand for real assets with cash flow that can serve as long-term inflationary hedges".

Ms Tan added: "Through the fund and our collaboration with our local logistics property partner, we look forward to delivering modern logistics facilities for key cities in the Chinese market, while also generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for our investors."

Keppel Corp said the launch of the fund is not expected to have any material impact on its earnings per share and net tangible asset per share for the current financial year.

Shares of Keppel Corp closed at S$5.10 on Tuesday, up 4.1 per cent or S$0.20, before the announcement.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

MAS and SGX RegCo flag risks linked to trading incited by online discussion forums

Ascendas Reit H2 DPU falls 0.9% to 7.418 Singapore cents

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB upgrades SATS to 'add' with higher S$4.30 TP

Broker's take: Metro's possible department store exit may impact SPH Reit, FCT, says DBS

SGX fully places out zero coupon convertible bonds

Stocks to watch: SGX, SPH, iFast, PropNex, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 2, 2021 07:15 PM
Companies & Markets

MAS and SGX RegCo flag risks linked to trading incited by online discussion forums

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) have urged the public to be...

Feb 2, 2021 06:40 PM
Companies & Markets

Ascendas Reit H2 DPU falls 0.9% to 7.418 Singapore cents

ASCENDAS Real Estate Investment Trust ( Ascendas Reit) distribution per unit (DPU) for its second half ended Dec 31...

Feb 2, 2021 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Feb 2, 2021 06:08 PM
Government & Economy

Team became aware of police ability to use TraceTogether data in late October: Vivian

IT WAS in late October that Minister-in-Charge of the Smart Nation Initiative Vivian Balakrishnan became aware of...

Feb 2, 2021 06:00 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks close higher on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street gains, STI up 0.7%

LOCAL shares, along with other stock markets in Asia, took their cue from advances on Wall Street, and closed higher...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Ascendas Reit H2 DPU falls 0.9% to 7.418 Singapore cents

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Team became aware of police ability to use TraceTogether data in late October: Vivian

Singapore stocks close higher on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street gains, STI up 0.7%

UK defends delay to quarantine meant to keep out virus strain

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for