You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Keppel-led group bags S$1.5b contract to develop integrated waste management plant

Wed, Apr 22, 2020 - 3:06 PM

SGIWMF.jpg
An artist Impression of the Tuas Nexus Integrated Waste Management Facility.
PHOTO: KEPPEL

SINGAPORE'S National Environment Agency has awarded a Keppel-led consortium an engineering, procurement and construction contract worth some S$1.5 billion.

The contract is for the development of a waste-to-energy (WTE) facility and a materials recovery facility (MRF) for Singapore's new Tuas Nexus Integrated Waste Management Facility.

The three-member consortium comprises Keppel Seghers Engineering Singapore, the environmental engineering arm of Keppel Infrastructure; China Harbour (Singapore) Engineering Company; as well as ST Engineering Marine, the marine arm of Singapore Technologies Engineering. 

Together, they will design and build a 2,900 tonnes per day (tpd) WTE facility and a 250 tpd MRF as part of the integrated facility's Phase 1 development, the companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

Under the contract, Keppel Seghers, China Harbour and ST Engineering Marine's share of the works is about 48 per cent, 31 per cent and 21 per cent respectively.

SEE ALSO

Keppel prices S$250m notes due 2025

To be co-located with the Public Utilities Board's (PUB) Tuas Water Reclamation Plant at the Tuas View Basin site, the WTE facility and the MRF will be among the largest of such facilities in Singapore upon completion in 2024, the companies noted. 

Based on Keppel Seghers' proprietary technology, the WTE facility will generate sufficient electricity to sustain the operations of Tuas Nexus Phase 1, as well as the initial phase of the Tuas Water Reclamation Plant. 

The WTE facility will feature Keppel Seghers' air-cooled grate, boiler design and advanced combustion system. As the consortium lead, Keppel Seghers will also be responsible for the overall project management.

China Harbour will undertake the civil, structural and landscaping scope of the project, while ST Engineering's marine arm will be responsible for the construction of the MRF, power-island and the balance of plant.

"With advanced technologies to sort metals, paper, cardboard and plastics automatically, the MRF will improve sorting efficiency, contributing towards the overall recycling rate in Singapore," the companies added. 

The development is not expected to have a material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of Keppel Corp and ST Engineering for the current financial year.

As at 2.38pm on Wednesday, shares in Keppel Corp were trading S$0.05 or 0.9 per cent lower at S$5.62, while ST Engineering shares were trading at S$3.31, down S$0.02 or 0.6 per cent. 

Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Covid-19 test maker Biolidics sees 54.6% jump in share price

Changi Airport Group eyes cargo as passenger flights impacted by Covid-19

Scarred by 2017, Singapore banks to face test on O&G exposure again

ISEC Healthcare Q1 net profit slumps 37% due to Covid-19 movement curbs

Parkway Life Reit's DPU up 1.4% in Q1

Suntec Reit Q1 DPU falls 27.7% to 1.76 S cents

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 22, 2020 03:18 PM
Garage

SoftBank-backed travel startup Klook to cut staff; co-founders ditch pay

TRAVEL booking startup Klook will be laying off staff, putting some employees on temporary leave and implementing a...

Apr 22, 2020 02:42 PM
Government & Economy

Dutch staffing group Randstad sees tougher Q2 as coronavirus bites

[AMSTERDAM] Netherlands-based Randstad, one of the world's largest staffing companies, said on Wednesday core...

Apr 22, 2020 02:37 PM
Technology

Equinix, Singapore fund GIC to invest in cloud data centres in Japan

[SAN FRANCISCO] Data centre firm Equinix said on Tuesday that it signed a joint venture worth more than US$1 billion...

Apr 22, 2020 02:32 PM
Government & Economy

Citi says Singapore GDP to shrink 8.5% as restrictions extended

[SINGAPORE] Singapore will witness a deeper recession this year after the nation extended and tightened its partial...

Apr 22, 2020 02:24 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close lower on oil, virus fears

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday amid continued worries over the oil market as the coronavirus crisis...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.