You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Keppel-linked Floatel reaches agreement with lenders for full discharge of some assets

Sun, Jan 10, 2021 - 7:01 PM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

KEPPEL Corporation said that offshore vessel player Floatel has reached an agreement with lenders of its revolving credit facilities and bank vessel facility, which will deliver a full discharge of security over the assets owned by some of the Floatel group entities.

The agreement is conditional upon securing and satisfying all conditions precedent to a new revolving credit facility, which will be drawn in part to fund a settlement payment of US$46 million to the lenders.

Upon completion of the agreement, which is expected to occur in February, the vessel Floatel Endurance will remain with the Floatel group.

Cash in the blocked accounts and other assets retained by the relevant company in the group, and any and all claims of the lenders against the group - including the US$115 million owed under the bank vessel facility and the revolving credit facilities - will be fully and unconditionally released.

The agreement was approved by a significant majority of Floatel's shareholders and the first-lien (1L) and second-lien (2L) bondholders that are party to the lock-up agreement.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Floatel is 49.92 per cent-owned by FELS Offshore, a wholly owned unit of Keppel Corp. FELS Offshore on Dec 5, 2020 entered into a lock-up agreement for a proposed restructuring of Floatel.

The agreement includes an ad hoc group (AHG) of holders of US$400 million worth of Floatel's 9 per cent senior secured 1L bonds, as well as other consenting 1L bondholders.

The lock-up agreement will commit Floatel, Keppel, the AHG and any acceding 1L bondholders or holders of the US$75 million worth of Floatel's 12.75 per cent 2L bonds to attempt a financial and corporate restructuring of Floatel.

The restructuring is expected to involve a new entity acquiring certain subsidiaries of Floatel that own and operate vessels.

Shares in Keppel Corp ended trading at S$5.63 on Friday, up S$0.10 or 1.81 per cent.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Renaissance United issues Q3 result warning due to gas shortages

OCBC first Singapore bank to get woman CEO; Helen Wong to take over from Samuel Tsien

PM Lee receives Covid-19 vaccine as nationwide vaccination drive starts

Covid-19 vaccination may mean shorter quarantine if data shows it cuts risks

Sheldon Adelson of Las Vegas Sands, owner of Singapore's MBS, takes leave for cancer treatment

OUE C-Reit's Crowne Plaza Changi hotel to close for 2 weeks after two staff contract Covid-19

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 10, 2021 05:24 PM
Companies & Markets

Renaissance United issues Q3 result warning due to gas shortages

RENAISSANCE United said its third-quarter earnings, due to be released by March 17, will be impacted by a sharp...

Jan 10, 2021 03:57 PM
Government & Economy

42 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

[SINGAPORE] There were 42 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of noon on Sunday, taking Singapore's total to 58,638...

Jan 10, 2021 03:25 PM
Government & Economy

Vietnam to limit inbound flights ahead of Chinese New Year

[HANOI] Vietnam will limit flights bringing citizens home from now until the end of the Chinese New Year in mid-...

Jan 10, 2021 03:12 PM
Consumer

CEO Biyani sees quick OK of Future's US$3.4b deal despite Amazon dispute

[NEW DELHI] India's Future Group expects swift regulatory approval of its US$3.4 billion deal to sell its retail...

Jan 10, 2021 03:01 PM
Energy & Commodities

Opec crude output cuts should help US shale profits in 2021

[HOUSTON] A decision by Opec and allied countries to cut crude production through March delivered a late Christmas...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Young American adults top US$10t in assets for first time

Apple, Amazon suspend Parler from App Store and web hosting service

Pelosi tells lawmakers to prepare for action next week on Trump

Blackstone's Asia head of tactical opportunities resigns after nine years

OCBC appoints Helen Wong as new group CEO as Samuel Tsien retires

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for