You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Keppel makes first LNG cargo import from North America under spot import policy

Mon, Apr 15, 2019 - 8:38 AM
fiolam@sph

KEPPEL Infrastructure Holdings' wholly owned subsidiary Keppel Gas has completed its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo import under Singapore’s spot import policy, which allows gas customers in the Republic to import up to 10 per cent of their annual long-term contracted LNG intake on a spot cargo basis.

The 160,000 cubic metre spot cargo originated from an LNG liquefaction project in North America, making it the first time that Keppel Gas - an importer, shipper and retailer of natural gas in Singapore's liberalised gas market - has diversified its supply portfolio beyond South-east Asia, Keppel Corp said on Monday. 

The cargo reached the Republic on April 10, and will be regasified as feedstock for downstream customers and end users over 30 days.

Keppel Gas’s natural gas supply portfolio comprises long-term pipe natural gas and LNG contracts, and is supplemented from time to time with spot LNG imports.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The company said that the transaction will not have any material impact on the earnings per share and net tangible asset per share of Keppel Corp for the current financial year ending Dec 31, 2019.

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcbd_150419_1.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Garage

More VCs pour into Asean, but await elusive exits

Apr 15, 2019
Opinion

Be discerning on funds' income payouts

BT_20190415_LTDONKI15_3753523.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Don Don Donki not fazed by tight labour, pricey rentals here

Most Read

1 Pure Group to open 8th facility in Suntec City
2 UOL wins full control of Marina Mandarin hotel, as UIC unit buys out OUE and others
3 Singapore 5th out of 6 Asean countries in growth of mobile payments use: PwC survey
4 At a glance: Taxes in Thailand
5 Ode to my alma mater
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_SGcbd_150419_1.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Garage

More VCs pour into Asean, but await elusive exits

BT_20190415_GCWHITECOAT15CGI7_3753704.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Consumer

WhiteCoat clinches AIA group healthcare deal

Apr 15, 2019
Opinion

Be discerning on funds' income payouts

Apr 15, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, UOL, ST Engineering, Heeton, YZJ Shipbuilding, NGSC

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening