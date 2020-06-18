Keppel, Mitsubishi Heavy to explore hydrogen-powered plant concept for Singapore data centres

KEPPEL Data Centres Holding and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Asia Pacific on Thursday inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to jointly explore the implementation of a hydrogen-powered, tri-generation plant concept for data centres in Singapore.

The companies will study how data centres supported by these plants can "meet the expanding needs of the digital economy in a safe, reliable and environmentally friendly manner", they said in a joint statement.

They will also explore the production of hydrogen fuel for the plant using a carbon-neutral steam methane reforming process.

One project that might benefit from the concept is a floating data centre park project in Singapore that Keppel Data Centres is currently pursuing.

In April, the company signed an MOU with Toll Group to study the feasibility of developing a near-shore floating data centre park at Toll Group's Loyang Offshore Supply Base.

It also signed an MOU with Royal Vopak to study the commercial viability of establishing LNG (liquefied natural gas) and hydrogen infrastructure for power and cooling plants, which will form part of the development at Loyang Offshore Supply Base.

The exploration of hydrogen infrastructure is part of Keppel Data Centres’ efforts towards the decarbonisation of its operations.

The combustion of hydrogen does not produce greenhouse gas emissions, and data centres supported by a tri-generation plant - which produces heat, power and cooling - can reduce their reliance on the national grid, it said.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Asia Pacific managing director Yoshiyuki Hanasawa added that hydrogen will be "a key energy carrier in the global effort towards decarbonisation".

Keppel Data Centres is a 70-30 joint venture between Keppel Corp subsidiaries Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation and Keppel Land.

Keppel Corp shares were trading at S$5.98 as at 9.48am on Thursday after the announcement, down S$0.05 or 0.8 per cent.