Keppel O&M clinches contract valued at about S$600m

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
KEPPEL Corporation on Friday said its offshore and marine arm Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M) has clinched a contract valued at about S$600 million from an unnamed energy company.
This was for the engineering, procurement and construction of a vessel for the...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes