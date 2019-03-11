Keppel O&M clinches repeat order for semi rig worth about US$425m from Awilco

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
RIGBUILDER Keppel Corp's offshore and marine unit has clinched a repeat rig construction contract worth about US$425 million from Awilco Drilling.
The terms of the order are subject to finalisation and the signing of definitive agreements within 15 days, Keppel said in a
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg