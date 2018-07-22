You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M secures two contracts for about S$70 million

Sun, Jul 22, 2018 - 3:58 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

KEPPEL Offshore & Marine Ltd (Keppel O&M) has secured two contracts with a combined value of about S$70 million, it said on Sunday.

In Brazil, Keppel FELS Brasil has been engaged by MODEC Offshore Production Systems (Singapore), to undertake the topside module fabrication and integration of the FPSO Carioca MV30, a floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel. This is the sixth FPSO collaboration between Keppel FELS Brasil and MODEC, Keppel said.

In Singapore, Keppel Shipyard has been entrusted with the conversion of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier to a floating storage and re-gasification unit (FSRU) by a leading global operator of oil and gas production vessels. 

The fabrication of the modules for the FPSO will commence in the fourth quarter at BrasFELS shipyard, Keppel FELS Brasil's facility in Angra dos Reis, Rio de Janeiro, Brazi. When completed, FPSO Carioca MV30 will have the capacity to process 180,000 barrels of crude oil per day (bopd) and 212 million cubic metres of gas per day. The unit's storage capacity is 1.4 million barrels of crude oil.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The FPSO will be deployed at the Sepia field, which is located in the pre-salt region in the Santos Basin, some 250 km off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

For the FSRU conversion project, apart from repair and life extension works, Keppel Shipyard will undertake shipyard engineering, installation and integration of the regasification module and upgrading of the cargo handling system.

The FSRU is scheduled for delivery at the end of 2018. It will be capable of re-gasifying up to 750 million metric standard cubic feet of natural gas per day.

The two contracts are not expected to have a material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of Keppel Corp for the current financial year.

Companies & Markets

Daintree Residence to launch for sale on July 28

SembMarine posts S$55.62m Q2 net loss

Foreland Fabrictech's independent directors resign

CapitaMall Trust ups Q2 DPU after sale of Sembawang mall

Corporate digest

Chip Eng Seng, Lum Chang have new ventures

Editor's Choice

BT_20180721_JQHACK21_3507549.jpg
Jul 21, 2018
Government & Economy

SingHealth hack 'worrying' for Singapore but govt response lauded

BT_20180721_YOLAUNCH_3507651.jpg
Jul 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Daintree Residence to launch for sale on July 28

BT_20180721_BRUNCH21A_3507587.jpg
Jul 21, 2018
Brunch

Degrees of underemployment: fresh grads stuck in a bind

Most Read

1 Degrees of underemployment: fresh grads stuck in a bind
2 SingHealth hacked; records of 1.5m patients, including PM Lee Hsien Loong, stolen
3 UOB ups interest rate on flagship deposit account
4 SingHealth hack 'worrying' for Singapore but govt response lauded
5 Privatisation bid for Wheelock could boost other developer stocks
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180721_JQHACK21_3507549.jpg
Jul 21, 2018
Government & Economy

SingHealth hack 'worrying' for Singapore but govt response lauded

BT_20180721_KRVALUE21_3507563.jpg
Jul 21, 2018
Real Estate

AEW boosts Singapore office exposure

JAPAN-LIFESTYLE-064951.jpg
Jul 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Japan's inflation inches higher in June due to energy costs

Jul 21, 2018
Consumer

Golden Springs sells 75% stake in animal feed producer Gold Coin to Aboitiz unit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening