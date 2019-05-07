You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M unit bags German offshore wind deal worth S$560m

Tue, May 07, 2019 - 8:41 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

KEPPEL Corp and Norwegian energy services provider Aibel will design and build converter stations for offshore wind farms in the North Sea, the Singapore conglomerate said on Tuesday.

Keppel FELS, an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary through Keppel Offshore & Marine, is looking at about S$560 million in its share of the contract with European grid operator TenneT Offshore.

Keppel Corp declined to disclose its shareholding in the consortium with Aibel.

But it described the deal as Keppel Offshore & Marine's "first major project in the renewable energy sector since 2010", when the Keppel unit entered the offshore wind market and built an electrical transformer and maintenance platform for a German offshore wind farm.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Renewable energy will also be an area of growth for Keppel Offshore & Marine, the parent group said.

Chris Ong, chief executive of Keppel Offshore & Marine, said in a statement that the latest contract "extends our track record in supporting the renewable energy industry".

"We see opportunities in this segment as the offshore renewables market is expected to increase significantly over time with increasing concerns over climate change," he added.

Keppel FELS and Aibel are to produce a 900-megawatt offshore converter station and an onshore converter station in Germany, which will connect offshore wind power plants to the grid.

The partners, along with subcontractor ASEA Brown Bover, will also carry out the installation and start-up operations for the converter stations, which are slated to be finished by 2024.

The contract is not expected to have a material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of Keppel Corp this financial year, the group added.

Separately, Keppel Corp has finished issuing S$150 million in 3 per cent notes due 2024 and S$350 million in 3.66 per cent notes due 2029, which are expected to be listed on Wednesday.

Keppel Corp closed up S$0.17 or 2.6 per cent to S$6.72 on Tuesday before the announcement.

Editor's Choice

lwx_dt_070519_3.jpg
May 7, 2019
Stocks

Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities

BT_20190507_TSGARAGE7BOXSMA_3774219.jpg
May 7, 2019
Garage

Garage takes BT's brand of hard-nosed journalism to startups

BT_20190507_ANGURA7_3774113.jpg
May 7, 2019
Real Estate

Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA

Most Read

1 Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA
2 Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users
3 800 Super: Lee family makes S$0.90 per share cash offer with KKR financing
4 Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities
5 Isetan needs more than a store refresh
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_mas_070519_62.jpg
May 7, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS studying virtual bank licensing regime for fintech firms

doc758tz08eoxg12b4uwdg5_doc725au8tvvvtiy8cjchk.jpg
May 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 7, 2019
Government & Economy

IMDA seeks public feedback on 5G network rollout

lwx_singpost_070519_54.jpg
May 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

SingPost sinks to S$75.1m Q4 loss on impairment charges for US units

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening