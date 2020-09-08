Keppel prices 8b yen worth of five-year notes at 0.88%

KEPPEL Corporation has priced 8 billion yen (S$103.5 million) worth of five-year notes due 2025 at 0.88 per cent per annum, it said on Tuesday night.

The notes are expected to be issued on or about Sept 15, under Keppel Corp's US$5 billion multi-currency medium-term note programme.

Net proceeds from the issuance will be used for general corporate or working capital purposes, including refinancing of existing loans.

Mizuho Securities Asia Limited has been appointed as dealer for the notes.

Keppel Corp shares closed at flat at S$4.34 on Tuesday before the announcement.