Keppel prices US$300m 5-year notes at 2.459%

Fri, May 29, 2020 - 8:28 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg

KEPPEL Corp has priced US$300 million worth of notes due 2025 at 2.459 per cent per annum.

The notes fall under the conglomerate's US$5 billion multi-currency medium-term note programme.

Net proceeds from the notes issue will be used for general corporate or working capital purposes, including the refinancing of existing debts, Keppel said in a regulatory update on Thursday night.

The notes are expected to be issued on or about June 4. They will also be listed on the Singapore Exchange on or about the following business day after the issue.

Daiwa Capital Markets Singapore and OCBC have been appointed as joint lead managers of the notes.

Keppel shares closed at S$5.97 on Thursday, down S$0.06 or 1 per cent on a cum-dividend basis.

