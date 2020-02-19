Keppel rated triple-A in MSCI ESG ranking

Keppel Corporation has been upgraded this month to a triple-A rating in the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) environmental, social and governance (ESG) ranking.

Keppel said on Tuesday night that it is ranked among the top 11 per cent of industrial conglomerates based on ESG criteria in the MSCI All Country World Index, which is MSCI’s flagship global equity index covering more than 3,000 constituents.

The Singapore-based company was also rated as an ESG leader in the areas of corporate governance, labour management and opportunities in clean energy.

MSCI ESG ratings aim to measure companies’ resilience to long-term ESG risks and their ability to manage those risks relative to peers.

Companies are scored on an industry-relative triple-A to triple-C scale across 1,000 data points on ESG politics, programmes and performance.

Keppel shares were up S$0.04 or 0.6 per cent at S$6.74 during the midday break on Wednesday.