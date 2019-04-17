You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Keppel Reit posts Q1 DPU of 1.39 Singapore cents

Wed, Apr 17, 2019 - 6:42 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

KEPPEL Reit on Wednesday announced that its first-quarter distribution per unit (DPU) fell 2.1 per cent year-on-year to 1.39 Singapore cents.

Property income edged up 0.7 per cent year-on-year to S$40.02 million, while net property income inched up 0.3 per cent to S$31.31 million. Distribution to unitholders was down 1.9 per cent to S$47.32 million on the back of the impact of occupancy changes, a weaker Aussie dollar and lower income contribution from Ocean Financial Centre following the divestment of a 20 per cent stake in December 2018.At the end of the quarter, Keppel Reit's portfolio committed occupancy stood at 98.7 per cent. The portfolio weighted average lease expiry worked out to around 5.7 years, the Reit highlighted.

Aggregate leverage was lowered to 35.7 per cent from 36.3 per cent as at end-December 2018, after the further repayment of loans through working capital optimisation and with part of the proceeds from the divestment of the 20 per cent stake in Ocean Financial Centre in 4Q 2018. The weighted average term to maturity was extended from 2.8 years to 3.3 years.The DPU is payable on May 30.

Units in the Reit closed down two cents at S$1.24 on Wednesday before the announcement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

No merit to US lenders’ claims for alleged defamation: Sunpower

SingHaiyi, Suntec Reit sign UBS Singapore for all office space at redeveloped Park Mall

SGX RegCo orders Ayondo to shelve planned disposal of unit, provide rationale

PUB serves Hyflux 30-day notice for takeover of Tuaspring desalination plant

DeClout to delist from SGX on April 22 after buyout

Hot stock: Best World jumps 10% after share buybacks, director acquisitions

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_170419_2.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations

BP_Jurong_170419_4.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Jurong tourism site set to tax developers' creativity

BP_CWT_170419_7.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

CWT parent defaults on loan

Most Read

1 Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations
2 Kingsford Huray gets no-sale licence for Normanton Park project
3 Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit
4 Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge
5 Don Don Donki not fazed by tight labour, pricey rentals here
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

doc74yd74psktt17r1diid2_doc71ha02mvyj611wox4hs3.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore exports see biggest fall since 2016, raising risks to GDP forecast

doc74yjotqrc5jbcd1u186_doc7435y7vlc3aprpmyhj9.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Apr 17, 2019
SME

Singapore SMEs get one-stop platform to provide feedback, seek help

tuasspring.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB serves Hyflux 30-day notice for takeover of Tuaspring desalination plant

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening