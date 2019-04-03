You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Keppel Reit prices S$200m of 5-year convertibles at cheap end of price talk

Wed, Apr 03, 2019 - 9:05 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

KEPPEL Reit has priced a S$200 million offering of five-year convertible bonds at the cheap end of price talk, suggesting tepid response to the deal.

The senior unsecured bonds will be sold at 100 per cent of par and bear a coupon of 1.90 per cent, which is the high end of the 1.70 per cent to 1.90 per cent range indicated during marketing, the commercial real estate investment trust (Reit) announced on Tuesday evening. The initial conversion premium of 12.5 per cent over Tuesday's closing price represents an initial conversion price of S$1.4625, which is on the cheap end of the indicated range of S$1.4625 to S$1.5275.

Keppel has chosen not to upsize the deal by an additional S$50 million.

New converted units, if the notes are fully converted, will represent about 4 per cent of Keppel Reit's current existing units.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Noteholders have a put option after three years to require early redemption of the bonds. After three years, Keppel Reit also has a call option to force early redemption of the bonds, subject to the common units trading at least 30 per cent over the prevailing conversion price.

Keppel Reit will use the proceeds from the offering either or both to refinance existing debt and to fund a potential acquisition, for which the trust is currently conducting due diligence. There is no assurance that the acquisition will proceed, however.

BNP Paribas and Credit Suisse (Singapore) were the joint lead managers and bookrunners for the deal.

Companies & Markets

Malaysia fund loses US$800m in value over three days

Hyflux's problems due to its own commercial decisions: EMA

Investment management body names two women to top posts

Ezion-Yinson deal - a marriage made in heaven

Best World shares sag after CLSA flags challenges in China

Top five performing S-Reits averaged 20% returns in Q1

Editor's Choice

BT_20190403_ABPLAN1_3741837.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Bold solutions needed for Singapore to be more self-sufficient in food

BT_20190403_SPUBER3_3741949.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Garage

Uber's Singapore hub a signal more will follow

lwx_hyflux_030419_1.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux's problems due to its own commercial decisions: EMA

Most Read

1 Singapore's first bitcoin trial highlights dangers of algorithmic trading
2 SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims
3 Hyflux saga demands better debt disclosure rules
4 UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd
5 Taxpayers can't bail out Hyflux investors, Masagos tells Parliament
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190403_ABPLAN1_3741837.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Bold solutions needed for Singapore to be more self-sufficient in food

BT_20190403_SPUBER3_3741949.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Garage

Uber's Singapore hub a signal more will follow

lwx_hyflux_030419_1.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux's problems due to its own commercial decisions: EMA

lwx_singrafflest_030419_5.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Companies' prompt payments rebound after three straight quarters of decline

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening