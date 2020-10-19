You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Keppel Reit's distributable income from operations in Q3 up 4.6%

Mon, Oct 19, 2020 - 9:00 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

KEPPEL Reit on Monday announced that its distributable income from operations was S$47.6 million for the third quarter, up 4.6 per cent increase year-on-year.

This is due mainly to the commencement of income contribution from 311, Spencer Street in Melbourne, which achieved practical completion on July 9, and lower interest expenses.

Distributable income from operations for the third quarter excludes any distribution of capital gains, which will be disclosed at the full year 2020 results announcement.

Net property income attributable to unitholders went up 7.9 per cent to S$31.3 million from a year ago.

The Reit lengthened its portfolio weighted average lease expiry (WALE) to 7.1 years from 4.6 years as at June 30, and maintained its committed occupancy of 98.3 per cent.

SEE ALSO

Keppel Reit prices S$150m subordinated perps at 3.15%, consolidate these with earlier tranche

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

As at Sept 30, Keppel Reit had completed all its rent reviews for the year, and had less than 1 per cent of expiring leases remaining.

According to the manager, Keppel Reit's tenant relief measures were estimated at S$13.8 million, including the full pass-through of property tax rebates and cash grants from the Singapore government amounting to approximately S$10 million, as well as rental waivers for eligible tenants.

Rental collection for the third quarter was at 97 per cent, with only approximately S$1.7 million in rent deferrals as at end September 2020.

Keppel Reit had about S$894 million of undrawn credit facilities available, including S$426 million of committed facilities. Keppel Reit also has capital gains available from prior divestments that can be used to enhance the stability of distributions, said the manager.

The manager said that it remains focused on maintaining stable and sustainable distributions to unitholders, and achieving long-term growth.

Keppel Reit units remained flat at S$1.06 on Monday, before the results were announced.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

MLT on property acquisition spree across China, Malaysia and Vietnam

Maybank Kim Eng stays negative on Singapore banks

Brokers' take: Wilmar share price drop 'unjustified'; gap with YKA to narrow, say analysts

Jiutian Chemical proposes up to S$10.3m share placement

Brokers' take: Singtel dividends to get boost from associate's 10.3t rupiah tower sale, says DBS

Singapura Finance to invest US$3m in MatchMove PowerBank

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 19, 2020 08:54 PM
Government & Economy

Thailand threatens to censor media outlets as protests swell

[BANGKOK] Thai authorities threatened to censor media outlets in a bid to quell growing protests against the...

Oct 19, 2020 08:42 PM
Government & Economy

Wales imposes 2-week lockdown

[CARDIFF] Wales will impose a two-week"firebreak" lockdown from Friday in which everybody apart from essential...

Oct 19, 2020 08:33 PM
Consumer

CVS to hire 15,000 workers ahead of flu season, Covid-19 vaccines

[BENGALURU] US pharmacy chain CVS Health Corp on Monday said it will hire 15,000 employees in the fourth quarter of...

Oct 19, 2020 08:27 PM
Stocks

Thai stocks slump to six-month low as protests cloud outlook

[BANGKOK] Thailand's key equities gauge tumbled to its lowest level in more than six months on concern mounting anti...

Oct 19, 2020 08:19 PM
Energy & Commodities

Conoco to buy Concho for US$9.7b to create shale giant

[HOUSTON] ConocoPhillips agreed to buy Concho Resources for about US$9.7 billion in stock, the largest shale...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Four new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Brokers' take: Wilmar share price drop 'unjustified'; gap with YKA to narrow, say analysts

Brokers' take: Singtel dividends to get boost from associate's 10.3t rupiah tower sale, says DBS

Dysons sell Wallich Residence triplex penthouse for S$62m

SK Jewellery suspends trading after close of privatisation offer

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for