Keppel Reit's Q1 DPU dips 2.1%

Singapore
KEPPEL Reit's first quarter distribution per unit (DPU) fell 2.1 per cent to 1.39 Singapore cents from 1.42 cents in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
Property income edged up 0.7 per cent year-on-year to S$40 million, while net property income inched up 0.3 per cent
