Keppel rises 3.2% amid higher H2 net profit, Piyush Gupta’s appointment as chair-designate

The counter was up 3.2% or S$0.35 at S$11.30 as at 9.03 am, with more than 1.5 million shares having changed hands. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] Shares of Keppel rose on Thursday (Feb 5) after the asset manager posted a 27.2 per cent increase in second-half earnings and announced ex-DBS chief Piyush Gupta as its chairman-designate.

The counter was up 3.2 per cent or S$0.35 at S$11.30 as at 9.03 am, with more than 1.5 million shares having changed hands. By 9.13 am, it had eased to S$11.20, still up by 2.6 per cent or S$0.28, with around 2.3 million shares transacted.

Keppel’s net profit rose 27.2 per cent to S$645.4 million for H2 ended December, from S$507.5 million in the same period the year before.

For the full year, its net profit grew about 39 per cent to S$1.1 billion from S$793 million in FY2024.

Separately on Thursday, the group said that former DBS chief executive officer and Temasek India chairman Piyush Gupta will assume the role of chairman from Apr 17.

The 66-year-old was appointed as Keppel’s deputy chairman and non-executive independent director in July 2025.