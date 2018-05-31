You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Keppel sets new pledge to cut carbon emissions by 28.8% from 2010 levels by 2030

Thu, May 31, 2018 - 9:35 AM
UPDATED Thu, May 31, 2018 - 9:56 AM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

KEPPEL Corp has set a new long-term target of cutting its carbon emissions intensity by 28.8 per cent from 2010 levels by 2030 in its global operations.

The new goal is atop Keppel's previous 2014 goal of hitting a 16 per cent improvement in carbon emissions from 2020 business-as-usual levels, the conglomerate said in its latest sustainability report. It is also in line with Singapore's national target of reducing carbon emissions by 36 per cent from 2005 levels by 2030.

Keppel said that its Energy Efficiency Committee had evaluated the group's progress towards this goal - based on carbon emissions intensity, and affirmed that it is "on track" to achieve the target.

It also highlighted that as at end-2017, the group's Singapore operations - comprising 80 per cent of Keppel's total emissions - have hit a 27.7 per cent cumulative average reduction in emissions intensity from its 2010 baseline.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

This year, it had also become a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact, described as the world's "largest corporate sustainability initiative to mobilise a global movement of sustainable companies".

The group added it was working to progressively include overseas facilities in its emissions monitoring.

Across the group, total direct emissions from the use of fuels and the incineration of waste at WTE (waste-to-energy) plants fell to 1.07 million t-CO2 (tonnes of carbon dioxide) from 1.21 million t-CO2 in 2016.

Direct emissions for its Singapore operations fell by 19 per cent to 838,666 t-CO2 from 1.03 million t-CO2 in 2016. The decrease in direct emissions was due mainly to the combination of green initiatives such as the replacement of diesel generators at its shipyards with electricity or renewable energy, as well as reduced yard activities, Keppel said.

The group also noted that there were no reports of spillages, and no sanctions pertaining to spillages administered by Singapore or overseas authorities in 2017.

Companies & Markets

Compliance professional to become new Innopac controlling shareholder with proposed placement

Singapore shares open higher on Thursday; STI up 0.8%

Stocks to watch: KSH Holdings, Willas-Array, Courts Asia

Addvalue Tech posts US$11.1m full-year loss on lower revenue, higher expenses

Willas-Array full-year profit triples on strong industrial, home appliance and automotive sales

Jason Holdings founder and CEO leaves roles in company

Editor's Choice

BT_20180531_AGITALYO04P_3456091.jpg
May 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

Italian crisis and US-China trade rift roil Asian markets

BT_20180531_LKARA29_3455994.jpg
May 31, 2018
Real Estate

ARA to raise US$1b for new pan-Asian infrastructure fund

BT_20180531_KROCTAGON31_3455929.jpg
May 31, 2018
Real Estate

Indonesian group buys 2 floors at Octagon for S$30.3 million

Most Read

1 Long-term outlook on blockchain and cryptocurrencies is bright
2 Malaysia drops high-speed rail project
3 Singapore's 'Popiah King' may anchor Pacific Radiance's S$120m rescue deal
4 No end in sight to SGD bond market drought
5 High-speed rail loss 'a setback, not knockout blow to Jurong'
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180531_AGITALYO04P_3456091.jpg
May 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

Italian crisis and US-China trade rift roil Asian markets

BT_20180531_LKARA29_3455994.jpg
May 31, 2018
Real Estate

ARA to raise US$1b for new pan-Asian infrastructure fund

2018-02-09T063159Z_1274318928_RC1C0B79D310_RTRMADP_3_INDIA-STOCKS.JPG
May 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

It's goodbye promising 'India Connect', and hello arbitration

May 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

Jason Holdings founder and CEO leaves roles in company

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening