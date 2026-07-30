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Keppel shares tumble 4.3% after reporting net profit drop of 59%

Group revenue rises 24.6% to S$3.8 billion; 25% growth in core ‘New Keppel’ operations

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Shikhar Gupta

Shikhar Gupta

Published Thu, Jul 30, 2026 · 11:35 AM
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    • The counter falls as low as S$11.35 as at 1.17 pm, retreating S$0.65 per share.
    • The counter falls as low as S$11.35 as at 1.17 pm, retreating S$0.65 per share. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [SINGAPORE] Shares of Keppel closed 4.3 per cent lower on Thursday (Jul 30) after the asset manager reported a 59 per cent drop in overall net profit for the first half of its fiscal year.

    The counter closed at S$11.48, having dropped S$0.52. This came after it rose 2.9 per cent or S$0.34 to close at S$12 the previous day.

    The S$154.7 million net profit for the first half ended Jun 30 was down from S$377.7 million a year earlier.

    The group’s results were dragged down by a S$375 million net loss in its non-core portfolio.

    This was hit by about S$165 million in impairments on legacy rig assets’ – including recycled foreign currency translation losses net of write-backs in cost provisions – interest costs, and depreciation and amortisation adjustments following the termination of M1 telco’s sale to Simba in May.

    Looking past its non-core drag, Keppel highlighted that its continuing core business – which it labels “New Keppel” – posted a 25 per cent rise in net profit to about S$530 million, from around S$424 million the previous year.

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    Group revenue surged 24.6 per cent on the year to around S$3.8 billion, lifted by strong top-line expansions in its infrastructure and connectivity arms.

    Keppel also declared an interim cash dividend of S$0.15 per share for H1 2026, unchanged from the year-ago period.

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