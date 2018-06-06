You are here
Keppel Singmarine wins S$50m deal for S-E Asia's first LNG bunker vessel
It is likely to be completed in Q3 of 2020 and will have a capacity of 7,500 cubic metres
Singapore
KEPPEL Singmarine has secured a contract worth S$50 million to build South-east Asia's first liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering vessel.
The subsidiary of Keppel Offshore & Marine (O&M) won the newbuilding award from FueLNG, a
